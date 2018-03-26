Russian Embassy: US-Russia Relations Should Stay Unaffected by Skripal Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The relations between Moscow and Washington should not be taken hostage of the "clearly staged stories" such as the poisoning case of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal in the UK town of Salisbury, the Russian embassy in the United States said in a statement.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with the matter that US President Donald Trump was preparing to expel dozens of Russian diplomats from the United States over the Skripal case and is expected to announce the measure on Monday to show solidarity with London that had accused Moscow of complicity in the incident.

"In recent days the American media at the suggestion of Russophobic circles in Washington has launched another large-scale anti-Russian campaign… The White House still has time to prevent negative aftermath of this fake story from happening for the sake of all little positivity left in the Russian-American relations. Russia U.S. relations are so multi-layered. Strategic stability of the entire world depends on it. They should not be taken hostage by such clearly staged stories," the statement said.

© AFP 2018/ MANDEL NGAN Trump Security Team May Propose Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case

The diplomatic mission added that it was important to "calmly and professionally" investigate into the Salisbury incident and to work out joint steps to prevent the similar events in future.

"In this situation we see a unique opportunity for the Washington Administration being the number one ally of Downing-Street. In these troubled days the smaller partner requires help and guidance based on wise restraint more than ever," the press service of the embassy said.

The statement added that the attempts to "punish" Russian would be "parried tit-for-tat."

Help London. Calm Downing Street.

Strategic stability of the entire world depends on Russia🇷🇺🇺🇸US relations. They should not be taken hostage by clearly staged stories

.

➡️ https://t.co/YNqGgM89xY pic.twitter.com/ju849lRoym — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 26, 2018

​On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury and are currently being treated for exposure to what UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. The UK side claimed that this substance was related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK move.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry organized a briefing for foreign ambassadors accredited in Russia to inform them of Russia's official position on the Skripal case. During the briefing the senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and Industry and Trade Ministry dismissed unfounded allegations against Russia and stressed that all chemical weapons stockpiles in Russia had been completely destroyed in September 2017, which had been then confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).