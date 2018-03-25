Trump Says Many Lawyers Eager to Represent Him in 'Russia Collusion' Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Sunday that many lawyers would like to represent his interests in the "Russia collusion" case after one of his leading lawyers resigned.

"Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case… don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump, nevertheless, stated that he was not going to change his legal team, as it will take months for a new lawyer or a legal team to learn all the details of the case.

"Problem is that a new lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country — and I am very happy with my existing team," the president explained.

The US leader once again refuted allegations of collusion with Moscow, saying that this narrative was more applicable to his opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton.

The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources that John Dowd, Trump’s lead lawyer in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and alleged links between Trump aides and Moscow, stepped down due to disagreement with the US president's aggressive approach toward the probe.

The same day, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said in a statement that it voted to end its probe into allegations of Russia’s meddling in the US election and release its findings and recommendations within several weeks.

Several investigations into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election have been launched since Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

In February, Republicans in the US House of Representatives published a memo regarding alleged abuses committed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the "Russia collusion" probe. The document accuses FBI and DOJ officials of political bias against Trump in their investigation.

At the same time, both Moscow and the Trump's administration have strongly denied the allegations of collusion, calling the accusations of interference in the election "absurd."