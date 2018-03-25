Trump Calls for Tougher Anti-Terror Measures After Attacks in France

"France honors a great hero. Officer died after bravely swapping places with the hostage in Daesh* terror attack. So much bravery around the world constantly fighting radical Islamic terrorism. Even stronger measures needed, especially at borders!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page, paying tribute to Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame, who swapped places with a hostage during the deadly attacks and later succumbed to his wounds.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrible attack in France yesterday, and we grieve the nation’s loss. We also condemn the violent actions of the attacker and anyone who would provide him support. We are with you @EmmanuelMacron! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2018

A series of attacks hit the southern French department of Aude on Friday. A 26-year-old Moroccan national, Redouane Lakdim, who was living in Carcassonne and reportedly obtained a French citizenship in 2015, hijacked a car, wounding the driver and killing the passenger, to drive to Trebes where he took people hostage at a supermarket. Some of the hostages managed to leave the supermarket before a police assault.

Beltrame, who had arrived at the site of the incident, swapped places with a female hostage. Lakdim opened fire on the officer. The police later stormed the building of the supermarket and shot down the attacker.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as an act of "Islamic terrorism," while noting that the claims by the Daesh terrorist group of being behind the attacks had not been verified so far.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia