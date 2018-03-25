Register
16:30 GMT +325 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, walk past the house legislative committee room, to talk to legislators at the state Capitol, regarding gun control legislation, in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

    Massachusetts School Hires AI to Prevent Mass Shootings

    © AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The move was dictated by a series of violent attacks in US schools, perpetrated by current or former students using guns, with the latest one taking place at Great Mills High School in Maryland on March 20, leaving two students and the assailant wounded.

    A high school in Massachusetts will try to prevent mass shootings by utilizing a new program, developed by Social Sentinel, a data analytics company, reports the online outlet Fatherly.com. The software analyzes students' online behavior, seeking signs of depression, isolation, disposition to violence and other markers indicating a person may pose a threat to him\herself or others. If some students raise a flag — they are immediately reported to the school's authorities.

    READ MORE: Huge Turnout at DC Gun Control Rally, 800 Sister Rallies Across US

    Social Sentinel founder and CEO, Gary Margolis, claims the company can study the language of school shooters and seek similar patterns in order to improve their algorithm and prevent future violence.

    According to Fatherly.com, many experts remain skeptical of the software's ability to properly detect "violent behavior," but what worries them the most, is that usage of such "surveillance" methods violates students' rights. Kade Crockford, director of the Technology for Liberty Program at the American Civil Liberties Union, is concerned that it moves modern schools even closer to prisons.

    READ MORE: Maryland School Shooting: Two Students, Perpetrator Wounded — Sheriff

    Rallies for gun control took place across the US on March 24 with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Washington demanding Congress adopt stricter legislation and 800 sister rallies hitting other American cities. The protests were triggered by the spate of mass shootings in the US since the beginning of the year.

    Related:

    US House of Representatives Passes Bill to Prevent Mass Shootings
    Laws Can't Eliminate Mass Shootings, But Can Reduce Them - Expert
    Again and Again: Nearly 300 Mass School Shootings in US Since 2013
    Proper Response to Mass Shootings: Altering Gun Laws, Background Checks - APHA
    Florida School Reopens Two Weeks After Deadly Mass Shooting (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
    Mass Shooting Survivor Says CNN Censored, Rewrote Questions for Town Hall
    Florida Man Arrested For Drawing Mass Shooting Scene on Student's Homework
    Tags:
    AI, students, schools, surveillance, gun control, mass shooting, Massachusetts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse