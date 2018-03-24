Register
23:28 GMT +324 March 2018
    WADA whistleblower Rodchenkov

    Rodchenkov's New Look 'Impresses' US Senators, Sets Twitter Ablaze

    © Photo: BBC (screenshot)
    US
    303

    The former head of the Russian anti-doping agency, currently residing in the US under a witness protection program, demonstrated an unusual appearance in public.

    Grigory Rodchenkov, an informant for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), attended a recent meeting with representatives of the US government to discuss sporting and wider political issues.

    But what caused vivid debates in social media was not the meeting itself, but the fact that the former Russian official was wearing a balaclava covering his face, according to Insidethegames.

    Rodchenkov met with Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Cory Gardner (R-CO), as well as a member of the House of Representatives, Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX, 18th district). Cardin said that he admired Rodchenkov's "bravery."

    Twitter users have been set ablaze by Rodchenkov's awkward disguise, as well as his personality.

    This is not the first time the informant has changed his looks when appearing in public. The former Russian official did it during an interview with CBS in February, claiming that the move was due to security reasons, as many people — he avowed — sought to kill him.

    During a subsequent interview with BBC in late February, Rodchenkov appeared before the cameras wearing a black balaclava and sunglasses. There were even rumors that he underwent plastic surgery to change his looks.

    READ MORE: Twitter's ROFL Moment Over Rodchenkov's 'Revelations' on 1980 Olympics

    In 2016, the former head of the Russian anti-doping agency triggered a WADA investigation into the activities at the Moscow anti-doping center, claiming that Russia has a state-financed doping program. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, although it acknowledged that a doping problem exists and promised to address the issue.

    The investigation resulted in a ban of the Russian team from the 2018 Winter Olympics, with 43 athletes suspended for life.

