Rock, Paper, Shooter: US School Arms Children With Rocks to Counter Attack

A rural school in Pennsylvania is arming its students with rocks in case a shooter comes to attack, US media reports.

The superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District has come into the spotlight after revealing that his students will protect themselves against potential school shooters with rocks.

“Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned,” Dr. David Helsel was reported as saying by WNEP News.

According to the superintendent, throwing rocks is more effective than hiding under the desks and waiting for the attacker to open fire . It also gives students and teachers a chance to defend themselves.

The district has about 2,700 students at three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school. Per the superintendent the rocks are part of the "counter" portion of training, fighting back if a shooter comes in, although it’s a matter of last resort.

Helsel’s solution to the shooting problem has been deemed irrational by many social media users.

​Many thought that the solution had a downright “caveman mentality.”

​The president of the National School Safety and Security Services, Kenneth Trump called the idea illogical and irrational and said it could possibly cost lives as it doesn’t actually enhance security.

​According to some throwing rocks at a shooter could result in them becoming more aggressive.

​Despite the critics of Helsel’s plan, allegedly parents of the school have been supportive of the measure as some have seen it as a creative way to implement some form of protective measure.

"At this point, we have to get creative, we have to protect our kids first and foremost," parent Dori Bornstein told WNEP-TV. "Throwing rocks, it's an option."