Register
23:27 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Law enforcement motorcade is seen near the Great Mills High School following a shooting on Tuesday morning in St. Mary's County, Maryland, U.S., March 20, 2018

    Rock, Paper, Shooter: US School Arms Children With Rocks to Counter Attack

    © REUTERS/ Sait Serkan Gurbuz
    US
    Get short URL
    112

    A rural school in Pennsylvania is arming its students with rocks in case a shooter comes to attack, US media reports.

    The superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District has come into the spotlight after revealing that his students will protect themselves against potential school shooters with rocks.

    “Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned,” Dr. David Helsel was reported as saying by WNEP News.

    US Police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    School Shooting in US Maryland Should Serve as Call to Action – Governor
    According to the superintendent, throwing rocks is more effective than hiding under the desks and waiting for the attacker to open fire. It also gives students and teachers a chance to defend themselves.

    The district has about 2,700 students at three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school. Per the superintendent the rocks are part of the "counter" portion of training, fighting back if a shooter comes in, although it’s a matter of last resort.

    Helsel’s solution to the shooting problem has been deemed irrational by many social media users.

    ​Many thought that the solution had a downright “caveman mentality.”

    ​The president of the National School Safety and Security Services, Kenneth Trump called the idea illogical and irrational and said it could possibly cost lives as it doesn’t actually enhance security.

    ​According to some throwing rocks at a shooter could result in them becoming more aggressive.

    ​Despite the critics of Helsel’s plan, allegedly parents of the school have been supportive of the measure as some have seen it as a creative way to implement some form of protective measure.

    "At this point, we have to get creative, we have to protect our kids first and foremost," parent Dori Bornstein told WNEP-TV. "Throwing rocks, it's an option."

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: US Must Avoid 'Kneejerk Reactions' to Maryland School Shooting
    US House of Representatives Passes Bill to Prevent Mass Shootings
    Ex-Canadian Defense Minister: US Has Technology for Shooting Down UFOs
    US Politicians Call for Action on Gun Control in Wake of Florida Shooting
    Again and Again: Nearly 300 Mass School Shootings in US Since 2013
    Tags:
    social media, children, school, attack, prevention, shooting, Pennsylvania, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse