Register
13:39 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Transgender U.S. army captain Jennifer Sims lifts her uniform (File)

    Twitter Blows Up as Trump Bans Most Transgender People From Military Service

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    US
    Get short URL
    430

    US President Donald Trump issued an order on Friday to formally bar most transgender people from serving in the military, with limited exceptions, having spurred much controversy on social media.

    "The policies set forth by the Secretary of Defense state that transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria — individuals who the policies state may require substantial medical treatment, including medications and surgery — are disqualified from military service except under certain limited circumstances," the memo stated.

    READ MORE: Trump Bans Most US Transgender Troops from Military Service in New Memo

    The highly debated issue couldn’t go unnoticed on social media, with many users insisting that Trump’s move was unconstitutional.

    Others did not mince words, alluding to the president’s bone-spur diagnosis which allowed him to receive five deferrals from the Vietnam War draft:

    Popular American singer Demi Lovato joined those who condemned Trump’s decision…

    …as well as top Democrat Nancy Pelosi:

    Another user managed to find Trump’s tweet on the LGBT community which he posted during the 2016 election campaign:

    Many Twitterians suspected that Trump was trying to distract people from real news, such as the anticipated Stormy Daniels interview due to air Sunday, or the fact that he had signed the “biggest” spending bill into law:

    Meanwhile, there were those who shared the president’s views, insisting that transgender people should not serve in the army:

    On Friday, Trump issued a memo disqualifying transgender people with gender dysphoria from military service.

    "The Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, with respect to the U.S. Coast Guard, may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals," Trump stated.

    President Trump’s decision marks a complete reversal of a policy outlined by his predecessor Barack Obama.

    Related:

    Trump Bans Most US Transgender Troops from Military Service in New Memo
    Another Landmark: Transgender Woman Beats Man in MMA Fight in Brazil (VIDEO)
    Former Transgender Model Resigns From UK Labour Party LGBT+ Board
    Back in Spotlight: Transgender Model Sacked Over Racist Rant Wins Labour Role
    Tags:
    LGBTQ, LGBT, transgender ban, transgender, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse