Register
08:58 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tverskoy District, Moscow, Russia

    Russian Ambassador Reveals Great Model of Moscow-Washington Cooperation

    CC BY 3.0 / karel291 / Tverskoy District, Moscow, Russia
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An exchange program for beginners between Bolshoi Theatre and the Washington National Opera serves as a great model of US-Russian cooperation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

    "Supporting talented young people in their artistic endeavors is an important and noble mission. Russia and the United States are countries with rich and colorful musical heritage. We have a lot to learn from one another in order not just to preserve, but also to multiply this heritage," Antonov said. "The exchange program of beginner performers between two leading opera theatres of our countries is a great model of such cooperation."

    The main building of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.
    © AFP 2018/ YURI KADOBNOV / AFP
    Russian Bolshoi Theatre Opera Granted Prestigious French Award
    Antonov spoke at the Joint Concert of Young Artists from Bolshoi and Washington National Opera on Friday, which he noted "has become a wonderful tradition since 2011."

    The participants of Bolshoi’s Young Artist Opera Program and WNO’s Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist performed together at the Russian embassy.

    "It is a pleasure to welcome you at the joint concert of young performers of the Russian Bolshoi Theatre and Washington National Opera. Among our guests tonight — many American students, educational and cultural figures, members of business and government organizations," the Ambassador said. "For us — it is clear evidence that despite the complicated situation in our bilateral relations — there is a great deal of interest towards the Russian culture."

    Antonov thanked the leadership of the Bolshoi Theatre and Washington National Opera, as well as the artistic director of the Young Artist program Robert Ainsley for making the event possible.

    Russia: Bolshoi musicians perform nighttime concert in Moscow's metro
    © Ruptly
    Bolshoi Theater Performs Unique Night Concert in Moscow Metro
    "I extend my special gratitude to the sponsor of opera exchange programs and tonight’s concert — Susan Elisabeth Carmel for her relentless support and huge creative energy in developing cultural ties between Russia and the United States," he added.

    Friday’s concert marked the eighth anniversary of the collaboration between the Bolshoi Theatre and the Washington National Opera, which is an affiliate of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

    The two institutions have regular artist exchanges on alternating years as part of the program.

    Related:

    Moscow Turns Into a Huge Theatre on New Year’s Eve
    'It's a Great Gift to be Part of the Theatre Community in Russia' - Leon Cain
    Russian Mariinsky Theatre Concert in Palmyra Dedicated to Victory Day
    Russia's Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra to Play in Syria's Palmyra on Thursday
    Tags:
    cooperation, Washington National Opera, Bolshoi Theater, Anatoly Antonov, Moscow, Washington, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse