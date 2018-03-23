Trump Signs Budget Bill Into Law, Preventing US Government Shutdown

Earlier in the day, the US president said that he may veto the spending bill passed by Congress in order to prevent a government shutdown at midnight.

President Donald Trump told leadership members in Congress on Friday that he would sign the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill despite the tweet, according to reports.

"It's just a series of documents nobody has had time to read," Trump complained, pointing to the 2,200-page bill next to the podium.

"As a matter of national security, I've signed this omnibus bill…we were forced to, for the military. But I'll never do it again. Nobody read it. It's a few hours old."

Trump called on Congress to end the fillibuster rule, saying that budget measures would "get done like magic."

Trump continued to blame Democrats for not passing legislation on immigration, even though Senate Republicans have prevented Democrats from bringing a bill to the floor for a vote.

