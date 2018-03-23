US Places 10 Iranians, 1 Entity on Cyber-Related Sanctions List - Treasury

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A total of 10 individuals and one entity from Iran are facing new sanctions for cyber activities, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release.

Among those targeted are Behzad Mesri, who was charged with hacking into Home Box Office (HBO) servers in 2017, and the Iran-based Mabna Institute, the release said.

The United States has charged nine Iranians for allegedly hacking hundreds of universities on behalf of the Iranian government, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced.

"We are here today to announce the Federal Grand Jury in the Southern District of New York indicted nine Iranians for conspiring to hack into computers and to defraud American and foreign universities, businesses and government agencies. This indictment alleges that the defendants worked on behalf of the Iranian government, specifically the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Rosenstein said.

According to Rosenstein, nine Iranian hackers have hacked computer systems of approximately 320 universities in 22 countries, 144 of university victims are American universities.

"The defendants stole research that cost those universities approximately $3.4 billion," Rosenstein stated.

All nine individuals accused of hacking are believed to be in Iran, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said in a press briefing.

US President Donald Trump signed CAATSA into law in August after Congress passed the measure in response to allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

In January, the Trump administration started imposing new sanctions under CAATSA regarding significant transactions with Russian defense and intelligence sectors.

Russia has also faced allegations of attempts to influence US public life, in particular, to meddle in the country's 2016 presidential election campaign.