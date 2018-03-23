Car With Propane Tanks Explodes After Breaking Into US Airbase (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

The US military is investigating an incident involving a vehicle crashing at the Travis Air Force Base in Northern California after entering the base’s territory without authorization; the event is reportedly being treated as "an act of terrorism."

The Travis airbase issued a statement saying that the car ran through the main gates of the base and crashed on its territory, eventually bursting into flames.

The driver of the vehicle has died at the scene. No military personnel has been injured in the incident.

— John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) 22 марта 2018 г.

​According to CBS, citing the law enforcement sources, the vehicle was filled with propane tanks. The preliminary information suggests the driver deliberately set the car on fire. His name was identified, but not disclosed.

The FBI has joined the military in the probe. According to one of the versions, the incident could be "an act of terrorism."

This is not the first incident at a US military facility in recent times. Last month, a fire broke out at the Guantanamo base. The base underwent an evacuation though no people were wounded in the incident.

Travis Air Base is one of the major cargo and transport hubs of the US military on the US West Coast.