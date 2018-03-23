Pentagon Developing Lasers That Can Make the Air Seem to Speak (VIDEOS)

One of the Pentagon’s latest projects is to literally create voices out of the aether using lasers that make human-like sounds.

One of the Pentagon's latest projects is to literally create voices out of the aether using lasers that make human-like sounds.

A new video shows the Pentagon's Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program making noise, and although this is somewhat debatable, Defense One believes the second spin "sounds like a human voice."

The program manipulates air particles with lasers to produce the human-esque sound. While it's not clear why the US should want its military to have a machine that can make the breeze talk like a human, Defense One's Patrick Tucker all but salivates that "fingers crossed, they hope to be able to say intelligible words within the next three years."

"We're this close to getting it to speak to us," a researcher working on the project told Defense One.