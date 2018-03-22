Trump Causes Storm on Twitter as He Takes 'Crazy' Joe Biden Down a Peg

22 марта 2018 г.
Also important to note that it's only 6:20am and President Trump is already up and hard at work. When did Obama start his work day as POTUS?— Joey Benedetto (@JoeyBenedetto5) 22 марта 2018 г.
You could beat the crap out of Joe we all know that. Maybe you should. He stole millions in a secret back room deal with his son & John Kerry’s son. He may have even sold secrets about our nuclear arsenal to the Chinese.— Joey Benedetto (@JoeyBenedetto5) 22 марта 2018 г.
Peter Schweizer is the man who exposed Uranium One. Now he’s found another huge pay-for-play scandal. Hunter Biden, the son of Crazy Joe Biden, secured a BILLION Dollar deal with Chinese investors just 10 days after his Vice-President father visited China in 2013— Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) 16 марта 2018 г.
CRAZY JOE BIDEN GETS THE LIFELIKE RUBBER DOLL VOTE pic.twitter.com/n8UlIO6Oed— Ted Hooley 🇺🇸 (@ed_hooley) 22 марта 2018 г.
JOE BIDEN IS TURNING INTO JUST ANOTHER OLD CRAZY JEALOUS BAST*RD LIKE JOHN McCAIN!!! HE NEEDS TO "STFU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Djv6EC7LGy— Mellow (@PROUDYANKEE333) 21 марта 2018 г.
Mr. Biden, plz tell the US you didn't challenge the mentally-deficient that is "potus" to a street brawl. A: he'd lose. B: you forgot to sell tickets. C: you forgot to invite me! How could you? @realDonaldTrump— JCWEAVER (@STARBASE53) 22 марта 2018 г.
Thinks he's God. Joe, get crazy!!@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/DvOWU0UOnQ
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! #CadetBoneSpurs has NEVER been in a fight in his life. Don's the type to stand on a chair when he discovers a mouse, and has Melania kill spiders for him. What a laugh. I'll take Crazy Joe Biden over Fuckface Donald Trump any day of the week. https://t.co/9H1A9oAyvc— MovieJay (@MovieJay) 22 марта 2018 г.
You took the bait 👊— Caspar von Wrede 🐿️ (@wrede) 22 марта 2018 г.
While I think Trump had a good reason to slam Biden, I REALLY wish he’d just ignore him and Biden would go away. I REALLY wish he’d just tweet about the good things he is doing.— Jhb01 (@butlerjulie) 22 марта 2018 г.
