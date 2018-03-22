Charges Against Erdogan's Guards Engaged in Washington Clash Reportedly Dropped

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US prosecutors have made a decision to drop charges against 11 of the 15 bodyguards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who beat protesters in Washington in May, local media reported.

The Wall Street Journal said Wednesday that the decision to dismiss charges against the guards was made against the backdrop of insufficient evidence for the prosecution.

READ MORE: Two US Men Plead Guilty to Assault in Turkish Embassy Brawl in Washington

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Blame Game: Ankara Rejects US Accusations Over Washington Embassy Brawl

At least nine people were injured and two others arrested during the brawl. Following the scuffle, the US Department of State lodged a protest to Turkey. Ankara refuted the accusations claiming that the incident occurred because Washington had not taken the required steps to ensure safety.

On May 16, Erdogan's security personnel clashed with Kurdish protesters in the vicinity of the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington during the visit of the president to the United States. In late August, the US government brought charges against 19 people, including 15 officers of the Turkish security services, for attacking participants of a protest rally.