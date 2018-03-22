Charges Against Erdogan's Guards Engaged in Washington Clash Reportedly Dropped

The Wall Street Journal said Wednesday that the decision to dismiss charges against the guards was made against the backdrop of insufficient evidence for the prosecution.
On May 16, Erdogan's security personnel clashed with Kurdish protesters in the vicinity of the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington during the visit of the president to the United States. In late August, the US government brought charges against 19 people, including 15 officers of the Turkish security services, for attacking participants of a protest rally.
