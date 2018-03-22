Canadian Indicted for Flint Airport Attack Faces Terror Charges

"Amor M. Ftouhi, 50, of Montreal, Canada, who was previously indicted in July 2017, for charges relating to an attack on a Bishop Airport officer in Flint, Michigan, was charged today with an additional offense of committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries," the release said on Wednesday.
On June 20, 2017, he attacked Lt. Jeff Neville at the Bishop Airport Authority with a knife while screaming "Allahu Akbar" and referring to the killings in in the Middle East.
Ftouhi was detained by local law enforcement and remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on federal criminal charges of violent act at an international airport.
