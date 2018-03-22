Register
06:59 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul talks to supporters at a campaign stop at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, in this file photo from January 29, 2016

    Rand Paul Meets Russian Ambassador to Discuss Anti-Terror Cooperation

    © REUTERS/ Scott Morgan/Files
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Rand Paul had a productive meeting with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on topics ranging from fighting terrorism to containing North Korea, the lawmaker’s press office told Sputnik.

    "Senator Paul had a productive meeting [with Antonov] on enhancing cooperation as it relates to combating terror and reining in North Korea," the press office said on Wednesday.

    The Russian Embassy in a statement said Antonov and Paul discussed aspects of global security and inter-parliamentary dialogue during a meeting at the embassy in Washington earlier in the day.

    Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, President George W. Bush authorized the NSA to collect Americans’ phone calls and emails without warrants required by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
    © Flickr/ The U.S. National Archives
    Rand Paul Announces US Senate's Vote on Repeal of Bush-Era War Resolutions
    Paul's office added that as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he regularly meets with ambassadors. In June 2017, Paul was one of two senators who voted against legislation targeting several key Russian industries.

    Paul in a statement last week said he would oppose Mike Pompeo's nomination as the next Secretary of State because he backed the Iraq war and wants to start another one with Iran. The senator from Kentucky also disputed several US military operations abroad and spoke against American overseas military bases.

    Related:

    US Blames Russia Instead of Facing ‘Decline in the American Democratic System’
    NY Rangers Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev Compares US to Russia
    First US and Canada Polling Stations for Russian Presidential Election Close
    Russian Voters in US Hope Situation in Russia Will Continue to Improve
    Tags:
    Anatoly Antonov, Rand Paul, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse