Rand Paul Meets Russian Ambassador to Discuss Anti-Terror Cooperation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Rand Paul had a productive meeting with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on topics ranging from fighting terrorism to containing North Korea, the lawmaker’s press office told Sputnik.

"Senator Paul had a productive meeting [with Antonov] on enhancing cooperation as it relates to combating terror and reining in North Korea," the press office said on Wednesday.

The Russian Embassy in a statement said Antonov and Paul discussed aspects of global security and inter-parliamentary dialogue during a meeting at the embassy in Washington earlier in the day.

Paul's office added that as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he regularly meets with ambassadors. In June 2017, Paul was one of two senators who voted against legislation targeting several key Russian industries.

Paul in a statement last week said he would oppose Mike Pompeo's nomination as the next Secretary of State because he backed the Iraq war and wants to start another one with Iran. The senator from Kentucky also disputed several US military operations abroad and spoke against American overseas military bases.