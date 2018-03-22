Rand Paul Meets Russian Ambassador to Discuss Anti-Terror Cooperation

"Senator Paul had a productive meeting [with Antonov] on enhancing cooperation as it relates to combating terror and reining in North Korea," the press office said on Wednesday.
The Russian Embassy in a statement said Antonov and Paul discussed aspects of global security and inter-parliamentary dialogue during a meeting at the embassy in Washington earlier in the day.
Paul in a statement last week said he would oppose Mike Pompeo's nomination as the next Secretary of State because he backed the Iraq war and wants to start another one with Iran. The senator from Kentucky also disputed several US military operations abroad and spoke against American overseas military bases.
