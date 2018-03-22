US Congress Reaches Budget Deal With Massive Defense Funding Increase

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lawmakers in the US Congress reached a bipartisan deal Wednesday to keep funding the government through 2018 to avert a shutdown.

"With the biggest increase in defense funding in 15 years, this critical legislation begins to reverse the damage of the last decade," Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Congress minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter the pact included many of Democratic priorities for the middle class.

Every bill takes compromise & there was plenty here, but at the end of the day Dems feel very good; so many of our priorities for the middle class are included. From opioid funding to rural broadband, from student loans to child care, this bill puts workers & families first. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 22, 2018

