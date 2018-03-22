US Congress Reaches Budget Deal With Massive Defense Funding Increase

"With the biggest increase in defense funding in 15 years, this critical legislation begins to reverse the damage of the last decade," Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Congress minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter the pact included many of Democratic priorities for the middle class.
Every bill takes compromise & there was plenty here, but at the end of the day Dems feel very good; so many of our priorities for the middle class are included. From opioid funding to rural broadband, from student loans to child care, this bill puts workers & families first.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 22, 2018
"From opioid funding to rural broadband, from student loans to child care, this bill puts workers and families first," he announced.
All comments
Show new comments (0)