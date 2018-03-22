Trump to Authorize Anti-Chinese Economic Measures on Thursday

"The President signs a Presidential Memorandum targeting China’s economic aggression," the release said on Wednesday.
The ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT) in the Roosevelt room, according to the White House.
Earlier, media reported, citing officials, that Trump is planning to impose between $30 to $60 billion in annual tariffs against China for intellectual property infringement.
Earlier in March, Trump announced a plan to impose duties on all steel and aluminium imports. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang then said that China would take retaliatory measures should the tariffs be imposed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)