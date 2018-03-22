Trump to Authorize Anti-Chinese Economic Measures on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump during a ceremony on Thursday will sign authorization to target China for its economic policies, the White House public schedule revealed.

"The President signs a Presidential Memorandum targeting China’s economic aggression," the release said on Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT) in the Roosevelt room, according to the White House.

Earlier, media reported, citing officials, that Trump is planning to impose between $30 to $60 billion in annual tariffs against China for intellectual property infringement.

Recently, Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang said that China is opposed to any potential trade war between his country and the United States, saying that such war "would serve no purpose, neither side would win".

Earlier in March, Trump announced a plan to impose duties on all steel and aluminium imports. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang then said that China would take retaliatory measures should the tariffs be imposed.