Register
00:45 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pico Rivera City Councilman and El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido listens to public remarks during a city council meeting at Pico Rivera City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Pico Rivera, Calif.

    California Teacher Fired for Calling Military Personnel 'Dumb Sh*ts' (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Chris Pizzello
    US
    Get short URL
    462

    Gregory Salcido, a teacher at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, California, was given the pink slip Tuesday by the El Rancho Unified School District after he was recorded making disparaging remarks about the US military.

    The footage of the January incident was recorded by 12th grader Victor Quinonez, whose US Marines sweatshirt had triggered Salcido's rant, according to CBS Los Angeles. In the recording, Salcido can be heard calling military personnel "dumb sh*ts" and the "lowest of our low."

    ​"They're dumb shits," Salcido said in the video. "They're not like high-level thinkers, they're not academic people, they're not intellectual people… they're the frickin' lowest of our low."

    "I'm not saying that they make bad moral decisions, but they're not talented people," he added.

    Having concluded their two-month investigation into the incident, the school board noted that Salcido will remain on unpaid leave pending any appeals to the state, Syracuse.com reported. Salcido has 30 days to appeal the decision.

    "The classroom should never be a place where students feel that they are picked at, bullied, intimidated," Aurora Villon, president of the district's Board of Education, told the Los Angeles Times. "His comments do not reflect what we stand for [or] who we are."

    Andrew Holland
    © YouTube/TheTribune
    California Cops Laugh as Schizophrenic Inmate Writhes to Death (DISTURBING VIDEO)

    Salcido's position on the Pico Rivera City Council is also in jeopardy, as his fellow councilmember Raul Elias filed a petition in February to recall Salcido from his seat there. Elias will have a total of 120 days to collect 6,386 signatures from residents to launch a recall election, CBS Los Angeles noted. The petition is currently in the process of being verified.

    Elias' petition was filed after Salcido announced in February that he would not be resigning from his post despite calls from council members and community members for him to do so.

    Salcido defended his comments during a February 13 council meeting, stating that he wanted urge his students to go to college rather than just signing up for the military or working at a minimum-wage job.

    "My goal, as it relates to my students, related to the military, is to get them to do everything to get to college," Salcido said. "It's not just the military, I don't want them working at a fast food restaurant either. And any comment related to, is out of context. I'm talking about their academic standing."

    "I don't think it's at all a revelation to anybody that those who aren't stellar students usually find the military a better option… that's not a criticism of anybody. Anything I said had nothing to do with their moral character," he added.

    Nonetheless, his comments did not sit well with many, including White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly.

    A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives along the border wall between Mexico and the United States in San Ysidro, California, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Trump Inspects Wall Prototypes for US-Mexico Border in California

    "Well, I think the guy ought to go to hell," Kelly told Fox News Radio after learning of Salcido's comments. "I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we fought for."

    Kelly later invited Quinonez to the White House, an invitation which the 17-year-old told CBS Los Angeles left him "speechless." As the invitation did not include accommodations, the Quinonez family launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the trip. He collected a total of $14,827 dollars. During his February 23 trip to Washington, DC, Quinonez was able to meet Vice President Mike Pence.

    Related:

    WATCH Dramatic Collision of Two US Police Helicopters in California
    Who Will Be Next Governor of California and Could They Lead It to Independence?
    Gunman, 3 Hostages Dead in Shooting at California Veterans Home
    Northern California Veterans Home on Lockdown - Reports of Shots Fired
    California Takes Center Stage in Immigration/Sanctuary City Debates
    Tags:
    US Military, Gregory Salcido, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse