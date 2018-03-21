Register
    President Donald Trump

    Trump Angry Over Leak About Warning Not to Congratulate Putin - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    140

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is furious that someone told the press his national security advisers warned him against congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin after his recent election victory, US media reported on Wednesday.

    Trump was fuming on Tuesday night and tried to figure out who leaked the information that only a small group of staffers had access to, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the US president's thinking.

    U.S. Sen. John McCain after delivering a speech at the invitation of the United States Studies Centre in Sydney, Tuesday, May 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Rick Rycroft
    Twitter Slams McCain for Condemning Trump's Congratulatory Message to Putin
    Both the Kremlin and the White House have said Trump called Putin on Tuesday to congratulate him on his election victory. But US media reports said the US president extended the congratulations despite the warnings of multiple advisers and a note in his briefing materials in all capital letters that said, "DO NOT CONGRATULATE."

    A White House official told CNN the leak was "unacceptable," while others said it was done in order to embarrass Trump and his National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

    Several members of Congress have criticized Trump's offer of congratulations to Putin.

    The Russian presidential election was held on Sunday. According to the preliminary information provided by the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), Russian President Vladimir Putin won the election with 76.68 percent of votes after 99.94 percent of the ballots have been counted.

