Texas Bombing Suspect Dead After Blowing Himself Up - Reports

When commenting on a series of bombings in Austin, Texas, the White House stated earlier that they are not believed to be linked to terrorism.

The suspect in bombings in the US city of Austin in Texas is believed to be down and neutralized, local media reported on Wednesday.

The NBC News reported that the suspect engaged in a shootout with the Austin Police Department SWAT team on a motorway in Round Rock, Texas before being shot down. He then blew himself up and died, according to reports.

Just past midnight on Tuesday, a package exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio, injuring one worker. Later in the day, the Austin Fire Department said hazardous materials (Hazmat) teams were responding to a suspicious package at a FedEx facility in the US city of Austin, Texas.

The incident follows four package bombings this month in Austin that left two people dead and four others wounded. Local police have said they suspect that a serial bomber is behind all four of those incidents.

In early March, Anthony Stephen House was killed by an explosion of a package in his house. Authorities at the time described it as an "isolated incident." On March 12, two other parcel explosions took place: the first killed student Draylen Mason and the second explosion critically wounded Esperanza Herrera, who was visiting her mother at the time of the incident.

The White House commented on the incidents on Tuesday, saying that they have no connections to terrorism, adding that the authorities "are committed to bringing perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice."