Texas Bombing Suspect Dead After Blowing Himself Up - Reports

The suspect in bombings in the US city of Austin in Texas is believed to be down and neutralized, local media reported on Wednesday.
The NBC News reported that the suspect engaged in a shootout with the Austin Police Department SWAT team on a motorway in Round Rock, Texas before being shot down. He then blew himself up and died, according to reports.
READ MORE: Explosion Hits Chemical Plant in Texas, Building Ablaze — Reports (VIDEO)
Just past midnight on Tuesday, a package exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio, injuring one worker. Later in the day, the Austin Fire Department said hazardous materials (Hazmat) teams were responding to a suspicious package at a FedEx facility in the US city of Austin, Texas.
The incident follows four package bombings this month in Austin that left two people dead and four others wounded. Local police have said they suspect that a serial bomber is behind all four of those incidents.
The White House commented on the incidents on Tuesday, saying that they have no connections to terrorism, adding that the authorities "are committed to bringing perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice."
All comments
Show new comments (0)