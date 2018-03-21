Register
04:46 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017

    Pentagon Chief Says Open to Cooperation With Russia After Putin's Re-Election

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to cooperate with Russia after President Vladimir Putin's re-election, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Tuesday.

    "We've always been willing to cooperate with Russia where possible," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon when asked if he expects improvement in relations after Putin's re-election.

    At the same time, the US Defense chief expressed regret that Russia "has chosen to be a strategic competitor" of the United States.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    ‘It’s Dangerous’: US Uses Russiagate to Avoid Facing ‘Decline in the American Democratic System’
    He cited as examples the recent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and the Russia's Crimea issue.

    “This goes on. So we are open to (cooperation). At the same time, we will defend our democratic institutions” and NATO partners, Mattis said.

    On March 4, Skripal, who was tried in Russia for passing critical information to UK’s Mi6, and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. London claimed without any proof that the chemical used to poison the two was made in Russia.

    Earlier, the US Department of State spokesperson threatened "taking action" against Russia over the Skripal case, pledging support for British government’s decision to expel Russian diplomats.

    Related:

    Mattis Watches Indonesian Troops Drink Snake Blood, Walk Through Fire (VIDEOS)
    Mattis Warns Against 'Reading Too Much' Into Upcoming Intra-Korean Talks
    Jim Mattis Makes First Trip to Guantanamo by US Defense Chief Since 2002
    Pentagon SecDef Mattis Claims DPRK Missiles Cannot Strike US Mainland
    Mattis Confirms US Commitment to Halt Arms Deliveries to Syrian Kurds
    Tags:
    NATO, Vladimir Putin, James Mattis, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok