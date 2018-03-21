Another Austin Explosion Injures at Least One (VIDEO)

Austin officials announced Tuesday that they are responding to another explosion that injured at least one person, according to reports.

The Austin Fire Department revealed that the latest explosion occurred at a Goodwill store. Local police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene as fire crews continue to evacuate the building.

A man was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, CBS Austin reported.

​Residents are being told to avoid the 9600 block of Brodie Lane in south Austin. The police later reported that the item involved in the explosion was actually an incendiary device.

​This is the sixth explosion to occur in Texas since the March 2 bombing that was initially deemed an "isolated incident," according to Slate. Officials did find two other packages early Tuesday at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, and another near the Austin airport. One of the two packages did not explode. It was later secured and handed over to officials.

"FedEx has confirmed that a package detonated at a San Antonio FedEx Ground facility early this morning," FedEx said in a statement. "We have also confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement."

​Since the explosions began a total of two people have died and seven others have been injured in the anonymous explosions.