Register
22:20 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Predator drone

    Trump to Announce New Trade Policy Encouraging Lethal Drone Proliferation

    © Flickr/ KAZ Vorpal
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After months of internal discussions in the United States government about President Donald Trump’s proposed easing of regulations limiting the export of deadly drones, the White House is ready to formalize the change soon, according to reports.

    Reuters has reported that the relaxed drone export rules are a "long-delayed new policy… due to be rolled out as early as this month." As Israel and China churn out lethal drones for willing buyers around the globe, US defense firms have lobbied with greater urgency to be able to sell their products to foreign customers, the news service reported Tuesday.

    US Air Force, an MQ-9 Reaper
    © AP Photo/ Leslie Pratt, US Air Force
    Incoming Swarm: Trump Administration May Ease Drone Export Regulations

    Sputnik News reported last August that the White House was reviewing its defense export policy to boost unmanned aircraft sales to allies and partners around the world. Sputnik also reported the same week that Trump's White House was encouraging diplomats and military attaches to aggressively lobby foreign governments to buy more US-made weapons as part of the "Buy American" plan.

    The delayed policy change has reportedly led Defense Secretary James Mattis to write a letter to National Security Advisor HR McMaster urging him to expedite the shift so that the US does not lose out on more deals.

    Surveillance drones of all sizes will be easier for buyers around the world to acquire, according to Reuters, while armed drones available for purchase will have to be smaller than the Predator drone, carry fewer missiles, and have a shorter flight range.

    US MQ-9 Reaper drone in flight
    © Photo: US Air Force / Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson
    Trump Prepares to Roll Back Drone Strike Rules Against Jihadist 'Foot-Soldiers’

    US government officials said that Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea and oil-rich Persian Gulf nations are interested in buying US drones, as are various NATO members.

    Human rights advocates have sounded the alarm about how frequently UAVs lead to civilian casualties. About 32 percent of the people who have been killed by US drone strikes in Pakistan were civilians, according to a study from the London School of Economics.

    Related:

    Students in Afghanistan Develop a Wooden Drone (VIDEO)
    Navy Chief Lifts Veil on Capabilities of Russia's New Stealth Underwater Drone
    Rights Groups Call on Trump to Reveal Secret New Policy on Deadly Drone Strikes
    Turkish Drone Destroys Massive Portrait of PKK Party Founder in Afrin
    France Awards Contract for Drone Helicopters Deployed From Warships
    Tags:
    weapons market, arms dealers, drone, General James Mattis, General H.R. McMaster, Donald Trump, China, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse