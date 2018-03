US Senate Intel Panel Releases Initial Report on Alleged 2016 Russian Meddling

Russia has consistently denied interference in the US election race, calling the allegations an absurd distraction from pressing domestic issues including corruption.

US Senate Intelligence Commitee has released a report into moscow's alleged election meddling in 2016 presidential election. The document reads that the US administration "cleraly communicates" thatr attacks on election are "hostile," prompting a response.

The panel has also called on the Congress to "urgently pass" the legislation that would increase the federal assistance to states in battling the attempts to meddle in the election process.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW