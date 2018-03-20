Shooting in Maryland School Reported, Many Injured

Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are heading to the scene of a school shooting in Great Mills, Maryland, the ATF said in a statement on Tuesday.

A school shooting is under investigation at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, the St. Mary's County Public School website said on Tuesday.

"There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow," the school district's website said.

The NBC broadcaster reported that many people were injured as a result of the shooting.

A Twitter post from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office asked parents not to report to the school due to the incident, but to go to a high school in nearby Leonardtown instead.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

