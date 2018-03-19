Searching for the Grant Spot: Porn Fans Get Unique Chance to Be Paid by XXX Site

Love for porn can pay off for university students as one of the world’s biggest adult sites has promised to pay $25,000 for sex studies. The application deadline is drawing close.

Pornhub is launching grant program for researchers interested in studying human sexuality and is ready to pay as much as $25,000 for the best bids. The popular porn site decided to stimulate a breakthrough in the field of sex life, as it’s relaunching its own non-fiction resource about sexuality, sexual health and relationships.

The deadline for aspiring researchers is May 1st this year. Applicants should provide information about their project objectives, as well as the research method employed and a study description.

Its main goal is no less than “helping people lead happier and healthier sex lives” bringing new information on the matter, the company’s press release stated.

“We value education and thought there was no better way to give back to academia than by encouraging research and the means to carry out an extensive project,” said Alexandra Klein, the company brand manager.

It’s not the first time the service has decided to step into the academic field. In 2015, they set a scholarship in which applicants could compete for the same sum of $25,000 for the best essays answering the question ”How do you strive to make others happy?.”

Pornhub, with its 5 million videos and over 85 million daily visitors, counts as one of the major players among adult video services.