Register
16:28 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, during a phone call at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017

    Under Wraps: US Intel Reportedly Sets up Secret Channel With N Korea

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Ahead of the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in May, US intelligence has been reported to bypass the conventional diplomatic channel through the United Nations.

    After a breakthrough in North Korea —US settlement talks and the former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief stepping in as the new Secretary of State, the CIA has taken the lead in the Korean settlement talks as a new back channel has been established between North Korea and the USA, CBS News reported, citing US officials. Before information about the direct contact was leaked, the only known diplomatic connection was maintained by the State Department through the United Nations.

    The information comes hot on the heels after former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who is reported to favor so-called “quiet diplomacy,” stepped in as the Secretary of State. Former head of the State Department Rex Tillerson was fired by Donald Trump, with whom he reportedly disagreed on some issues, including Tillerson’s choice of diplomatic engagement over other tactics. Reuters, citing its inside sources, reported that disagreement between Tillerson and Trump over the approach towards solving the Korean nuclear crisis was the main reason for his dismissal, as the US president allegedly thought his top diplomat would want to back down on North Korea.

    Meanwhile, days before he got the job as Secretary of State,  then-CIA chief Pompeo commented on the probability of meeting his North Korean counterpart, saying he'd leave that decision to the president, while stressing the central role of his agency.

     "We will be at the center of providing the intelligence picture to the president and to the secretary of state so that each of them can understand how it is we can most likely achieve the president's objective," he told CBS’ "Face the Nation."

    READ MORE: UN Steamed up Amid Trump Plans to Meet N Korea Leader Kim Jong-un

    Trump rearranged the State Department less than a week after he agreed to meet with Kim Jong-un for the first time, on the condition that Pyongyang makes specific steps to roll up its nuclear program. He willingly met the recent North Korean proposal to talk, pausing all nuclear tests and missile launches during the negotiations, preceded by a series of high-level meetings. At the beginning of March, South Korean top officials met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, after which Seoul and Pyongyang reached a historic agreement to hold the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders in late April.

    Related:

    N Korean FM Likely en Route to Sweden Ahead of Trump-Kim Talks - Reports
    Mogherini: Trump-Kim Summit Could Resolve Korean Nuclear Issue
    A Great Change: How Trump-Kim Meeting May Solve Korean Nuclear Crisis
    'This Could Be Extraordinarily Significant': Analyst on Trump, Kim Jong-un Talks
    Meeting With Trump: Kim Wants 'to Show N Korea is Normal Country' - Prof.
    Tags:
    Korean Peninsula, North Korean nuclear program, talks, nuclear, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse