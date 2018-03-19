Register
11:20 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner step off Marine One helicopter and make the walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One before President Donald Trump's departure from Andrews Air Force Base. File photo

    Twitter on Fire Over Engine Failure of Ivanka Trump's Chopper

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law had to use a commercial flight instead of a personal helicopter in order to arrive in New York, according to CNN.

    Citing law enforcement sources, CNN has reported that engine failure on board a helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner forced them to take an ordinary flight from Washington to New York on March 15.

    The incident prompted the Trump Organization's Sikorsky two-engine helicopter to return to Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, from where the couple flew to New York in a commercial plane.

    READ MORE: Trump Wants 'First Daughter' Ivanka, Her Husband to Leave White House — Reports

    It was not immediately clear why the two decided to use a helicopter rather than a jet to fly to New York. 

    READ MORE: US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner Loses Top-Secret Clearance — Report

    Most Twitter users were quick to express their indignation and blame the couple for wasting "taxpayer funds again."

    Related:

    From Crying Kid to Sanctions: A Look Into Ivanka's 'Wonderful' S Korea Visit
    Say What? Newsweek Blunders Over Ivanka Trump's 'Self-Plagiarism'
    US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner Loses Top-Secret Clearance - Report
    Jared Kushner’s Apartment Company Accused of Running Modern ‘Debtors’ Prison’
    Tags:
    incident, engine failure, helicopter, airport, Twitter, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse