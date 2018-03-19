Twitter on Fire Over Engine Failure of Ivanka Trump's Chopper

US President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law had to use a commercial flight instead of a personal helicopter in order to arrive in New York, according to CNN.

Citing law enforcement sources, CNN has reported that engine failure on board a helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner forced them to take an ordinary flight from Washington to New York on March 15.

The incident prompted the Trump Organization's Sikorsky two-engine helicopter to return to Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, from where the couple flew to New York in a commercial plane.

READ MORE: Trump Wants 'First Daughter' Ivanka, Her Husband to Leave White House — Reports

It was not immediately clear why the two decided to use a helicopter rather than a jet to fly to New York.

READ MORE: US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner Loses Top-Secret Clearance — Report

Most Twitter users were quick to express their indignation and blame the couple for wasting "taxpayer funds again."

These criminals, @IvankaTrump & @jaredkushner, take a helicopter so they can land directly on Trump Tower NYC. No airport time, no car time, no protestor gauntlet to run getting through any of the above. That way they don't have to face the disdain of the American ppl. — Texas Democrat (@marciewarcie) 19 марта 2018 г.

Too bad both engines didn't fail. Maybe next time. What in the actual fu€k are @IvankaTrump and her dead eyed husband Jared doing flying on a helicopter from DC to NYC w/ @SecretService in tow?!? — ETM (@bebegirl1991) 19 марта 2018 г.

No one wishes ill will on anyone but why were slum lord @JaredKusher and arm candy daughter @IvankaTrump "unpaid government servants" flying by helicopter?



Was is a govt one? A donors? Trumps? Of just extravagant travel by people who lack a clue about optics? @CNNPolitics — WA — WeThePeople (@WA_WeThePeople) 19 марта 2018 г.

My family is struggling to pay our medical bills but Ivanka and Jared can take helicopter rides on my tax money. I can’t believe this is what our country has come to. Go bankrupt paying medical bills as long as trump can golf and his kids get helicopter rides. #LockThemUp #resist — Christa Hefley (@christa_hefley) 19 марта 2018 г.

would you mind not to waste taxpayer funds again & instead of a helicopter, try amtrak — AltFireAviationNPS (@AltFireAviation) 19 марта 2018 г.