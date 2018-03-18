'Fake Memos, Lying Comey': Trump Doesn't Believe McCabe's Revelations

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe on Friday. According to the AP news agency, he was keeping memos of his and former FBI Director James Comey's interactions with US President Donald Trump, which were provided to special counsel Robert Mueller.

"Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?" US President Donald Trump stated on his Twitter page.

McCabe, the FBI official involved in the Russiagate scandal, was dismissed several days before his retirement and two days before his 50th birthday.

As he explained to the US Congress, Trump's decision was allegedly connected to his support of former FBI Director James Comey's claim that Trump urged him to kill a probe into purported Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Robert Mueller is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and accusations of collusion with the Trump campaign.

Both sides: Donald Trump and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied any collusion, and Moscow has called the accusations of interference in the election "absurd."

Recently, the US president once again urged investigators to end the probe, as no evidence has been found so far.

McCabe left his post as deputy director in January, but has remained an employee on leave with the bureau. In mid-February, the FBI reportedly advised the president to fire him for approving the release of sensitive information to a reporter and then misleading investigators about his decision.

