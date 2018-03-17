Here's What That 'Strange' American Helicopter Was Doing Over Russian US Embassy

A mysterious chopper that flew over the Russian Embassy in Washington with its searchlight on last week appeared to be a law enforcement helicopter on mission, a source from the Federal Office of Civil Aviation told Sputnik.

“It was a law enforcement helicopter, operating with the knowledge of the Air traffic control services. It was flying over that area by order: they were either looking for someone or responded to a call,” the source said.

Last week, Washington’s police offered a potential reason explanation, saying that one of its helicopters was dispatched to an area north of the Russian Embassy in response to a possible gun robbery, The Washington Post reported.

On March 13, the Russian Embassy in the US tweeted an image of an enigmatic chopper detected over its diplomatic premises that looked like a UFO. Russian diplomats turned it into a joke, alluding to the Kremlin-Trump collusion and the “Russian meddling” conspiracy theory and pointing out the absurdity of the accusations.