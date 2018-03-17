Black Man Beaten in Charlottesville Cleared of Assaulting White Supremacist

The Daily Progress reported on Friday that a US judge in the Charlottesville General District Court found DeAndre Harris not guilty of a misdemeanor assault charge.
US Judge Robert Downer said it was clear Harris did not intend to harm the complainant, the report said.
Harris was brutally beaten on August 12 by a group of men in downtown Charlottesville amid a racially-charged protest.
"I thought I was going to die," Harris said.
On August 12, white nationalists demonstrated against the city of Charlottesville for planning to remove a statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee. The protesters clashed with counter-protesters and Charlottesville police reportedly did not ensure separation between the two groups.
During the protest, a white nationalist rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters killing one person and injuring 19 others.
