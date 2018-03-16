Register
23:25 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Third of Americans Fear Russian Cyberattacks on US Electric Grid - Poll

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A third of adults in the United States said they are afraid Russia may conduct cyberattacks on the US electric grid, a new poll by Protect Our Power and Survey Monkey revealed on Friday.

    On Thursday, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a security alert that Russian cyber actors threaten the US energy sector network and other critical infrastructure sectors. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of malign cyber activity against the United States.

    Thirty-three percent of the poll’s respondents answered in the affirmative when asked whether the recent news regarding Russia’s information cyber warfare is a precursor to Moscow initiating cyberattacks on the US electric grid.

    READ MORE: New Round of US Sanctions Against Russia Over Alleged Election Meddling

    Nineteen percent said they do not believe Russia intends to attack the US electric grid, while 48 percent said they do not know, according to the poll results.

    "Our poll shows that the American people are increasingly aware of and concerned about the vulnerabilities of our electrical systems, and that’s why they’re asking the government to act more aggressively in addressing this urgent threat," Protect Our Power Executive Director Jim Cunningham said.

    Moreover, 62 percent of the poll's respondents said they believe the US electric grid is vulnerable to a cyber or physical attack and an even higher percentage, 66 percent, said they are unprepared for an extended power outage.

    READ MORE: NATO Military Chairman Claims Russia Meddled in NATO Internal Affairs

    In addition, the poll revealed that 45 percent of respondents said they fear strained relations with North Korea would prompt Pyongyang to initiate cyberattacks on the US electric grid.

    Eighteen percent of respondents said they do not fear North Korean cyberattacks, while 37 percent said they have no clear opinion on the matter, the poll results showed.

    READ MORE: US House to Examine Power Grid Hacking Threat — Lawmaker

    Tags:
    power grid, poll, hackers, cyberattacks, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse