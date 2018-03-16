Register
19:33 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Virtual Cinema GFE at SXSW 2018

    Virtual Reality Film on Sex Industry Pulled Over Misconduct Allegations

    © Photo: YouTube/Engadget
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The five-minute virtual reality (VR) film by director Michael Jacobs was shown at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference and festival, with an aim to “demystify escort work and bring a sense of empowerment to escorts.”

    Michael Jacobs presented his first VR short, “Girlfriend Experience” (GFE), which quickly came into the spotlight, when a sex worker and indie porn director Liara Roux who worked with him on the project found out that the video was being screened at the festival, and her name was not even in the credits.

    "I feel extremely violated, he completely broke trust. I'm so angry about it. He's acting as though he's giving a voice to a sex worker when he's in fact silencing me and putting something out there without my consent," Roux told Engadget, adding that she thought that the project was in limbo.

    Meanwhile, it appears that Jacobs didn’t want the media to contact Roux, saying that she was not willing to make her name public, as it would be “bad for her” and he refused to respond to Engadget’s requests for comments up until the last moment before the article was published on their website.

    The pair confirmed that they had contacted each other by email and discussed the details of the shooting, although Jacobs claimed that Roux, who also appeared in the video, suggested that she should do a nude scene.

    READ MORE: Ooops, Israeli Football Star Caught on Sex Tape Being Spread via WhatsApp

    Liara, for her part, has dismissed this remark, saying that nudity was never agreed to.

    "He sprung that on me on the last day while we were shooting. He was like 'Okay, can you get naked now,' and I felt really pressured. Everyone on set was just sort of staring at me… it wasn't something we'd discussed beforehand," she said, having provided proof of a group email conversation.

    According to the indie porn director, Jacobs did not treat her like a professional the way he did the other women on set.

    "He kept touching me on the small of my back or grabbing my arm in ways that felt overly familiar with me. It didn't feel like he was treating me like professional talent, it felt creepy to me."

    Jacobs, in turn, has issued an official statement, fully published by Engadget:

    "I have the utmost respect for [Liara Roux] and I was very communicative about what we were doing throughout the prep and during the shoot. I clearly stated my intention to culminate in nudity, and she agreed to this. […] I treated her as I would any professional, any subject of any film. […] The moment she requested the film be taken off the floor it was. I honor her and want to do right by her, as was my intention to balance her needs and film the entire time."

    Related:

    Will Russia Soon Create a Ministry of Virtual Reality?
    ‘The Future Is Upon Us’: Tech Firms Look to Train Robots in Virtual Reality
    UK Porn Star Wants to Shoot Erotic Film With Sex Robot ‘for the Experience'
    Hacked Robot Retailer May "Greet" You With Hard Porn and Demand Bitcoin (VIDEO)
    Ooops, Israeli Football Star Caught on Sex Tape Being Spread via WhatsApp
    Child-on-Child Sex Crime Rampant at US Military Bases Around the World - Report
    Tags:
    misconduct allegations, escorts, virtual reality, porn, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse