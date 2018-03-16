Trump is Reportedly Ready to Fire National Security Adviser McMaster

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has decided to dismiss national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster and is discussing potential replacements, the Washington Post reported.

Trump has decided to fire McMaster, appointed in February last year, but at the same time, is prepared to wait until he finds a good replacement, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

However, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders refuted the reports.

Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster — contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 16, 2018

According to the newspaper, the White House administration may undergo a bigger reshuffle that might concern some senior staff.

Reports of McMaster's potential replacement appeared in early March, although the White House then rejected the rumors as well.

According to the newspaper, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke have reasons to be worried about their jobs.

US President Donald Trump is well-known for his summary dismissals. He sacked his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with former CIA chief Mike Pompeo on March, 13. The removal from office was followed by Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Steve Goldstein's ouster on the same day after he issued a statement contradicting its official version of the timing of Tillerson's dismissal.