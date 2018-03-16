Florida Governor Vows to Prosecute Responsible for Collapse of Pedestrian Bridge

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Florida state authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into a bridge collapse at Florida International University that left four dead and will hold people responsible if something wrong was done, Governor Rick Scott said in a press conference.

"We all want to do our best to find out exactly what happened here," Scott told reporters on Thursday. "If anybody has done anything wrong, we'll hold them accountable."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief David Downey added that his team has removed nine victims early on. All injured individuals have been transported to local area hospitals, he said.

The victims have not been identified yet, Downey added, but confirmed that at least four people were killed in the bridge incident.

Florida officials said search and rescue operations are underway and will continue until authorities are sure there are no more victims.

A massive new pedestrian bridge, that was originally designed for students' safety, collapsed on a number of cars on Thursday in Miami, Florida. The was opened on Saturday.