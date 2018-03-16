Florida Governor Vows to Prosecute Responsible for Collapse of Pedestrian Bridge

"We all want to do our best to find out exactly what happened here," Scott told reporters on Thursday. "If anybody has done anything wrong, we'll hold them accountable."
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief David Downey added that his team has removed nine victims early on. All injured individuals have been transported to local area hospitals, he said.
Florida officials said search and rescue operations are underway and will continue until authorities are sure there are no more victims.
A massive new pedestrian bridge, that was originally designed for students' safety, collapsed on a number of cars on Thursday in Miami, Florida. The was opened on Saturday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)