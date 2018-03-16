US Not Sending Representatives to Sweden-North Korea Meeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is not sending its representatives to a meeting between North Korean and Swedish top diplomats, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a briefing on Thursday.

"Our understanding is that there is a meeting taking place between North Korea and the Swedes … We are not sending any representation," Nauert told reporters.

Media earlier reported that Sweden could become a potential venue for a high-level North Korea-US summit.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier in the day that North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho would be in Stockholm on March 15-16 and would hold talks with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom.

Nauert said there is no indication that Ri’s visit to Sweden will touch upon Washington’s interests with Pyongyang.

After South Korea’s high-ranking delegation visit to North Korea on March 5-6, Kim expressed his willingness to hold talks with the US president. Trump accepted the invitation to meet with Kim by the end of May.

Nauert said the White House is leading the initiative to meet with the North Korean leader, but the State Department is helping with logistics. No date has been set for the meeting yet, she added.

Sweden has an embassy in Pyongyang, which also represents US interests in North Korea.