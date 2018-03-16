Register
01:59 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man watches TV news report about North Korea's nuclear test at an electronic shop in Seoul, South Korea on September 3, 2017

    US Not Sending Representatives to Sweden-North Korea Meeting

    © REUTERS/ Han Jong-Chan/Yonhap
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is not sending its representatives to a meeting between North Korean and Swedish top diplomats, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a briefing on Thursday.

    "Our understanding is that there is a meeting taking place between North Korea and the Swedes … We are not sending any representation," Nauert told reporters.

    Media earlier reported that Sweden could become a potential venue for a high-level North Korea-US summit.

    The Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier in the day that North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho would be in Stockholm on March 15-16 and would hold talks with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom.

    North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho speaks outside the U.N. Plaza Hotel, in New York, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    N Korean Foreign Minister Likely en Route to Sweden Ahead of Trump-Kim Talks - Reports
    Nauert said there is no indication that Ri’s visit to Sweden will touch upon Washington’s interests with Pyongyang.

    After South Korea’s high-ranking delegation visit to North Korea on March 5-6, Kim expressed his willingness to hold talks with the US president. Trump accepted the invitation to meet with Kim by the end of May.

    Nauert said the White House is leading the initiative to meet with the North Korean leader, but the State Department is helping with logistics. No date has been set for the meeting yet, she added.

    Sweden has an embassy in Pyongyang, which also represents US interests in North Korea.

    Related:

    EU Holds 'Secret' Nuclear Talks With North Korea – Reports
    North Korea Marks Historic ICBM Launches With Monuments
    Japan Prime Minister Lauds North Korea Denuclearization Offer
    Will North Korea Agree to Drop Its Nuclear Program? Expert Explains
    Bittrex Denies Access to Residents of North Korea, Iran, Crimea, Syria and Cuba
    Tags:
    nuclear, diplomacy, talks, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse