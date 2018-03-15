Register
22:48 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

    Footage Released of Florida Deputy Not Entering School During Shooting (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    New surveillance footage has been released of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. The footage clearly shows the Florida deputy assigned to the school hearing the shots and refusing to enter the school.

    One can see Scot Peterson, the armed deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the shooting, in the damning video. He does not enter the school building at any point during the shooting.

    "The video speaks for itself. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21," Israel, the Broward County sheriff, said in a statement that accompanied the video release. The Broward sheriff's office serves as the police department for Parkland.

    A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, U.S. February 14, 2018 in a still image from video
    © REUTERS/ WSVN.com
    ‘He Never Went In’: Armed Parkland Cop Heard Gunshots, But Never Entered Florida School

    "After being suspended without pay, Peterson chose to resign and immediately retired rather than face possible termination."

    A few days after the shooting, Israel issued a statement announcing Peterson's resignation and condemning the deputy for failing to prevent the shooting. "I am devastated. Sick to my stomach," said Israel on February 22. "[Peterson] never went in. There are no words."

    Several news outlets, including the Associated Press, sued to have the footage released. Police and school officials protested, however, as it was evidence in an ongoing investigation.

    Preparations are underway February 16, 2018 for the February 17-18 South Florida Gun Show at Dade County Youth Fairgrounds in Miami, Florida
    © AFP 2018/ Michele Eve Sandberg
    'Theatre of the Absurd': Florida Senate Bans AR-15 Sales, Flip Flops Minutes Later

    The two sides compromised by agreeing to only release security footage of Marjory Stoneman Douglas' exterior, not the inside of the school where the shooting took place.

    "I believe in transparency with the public and I believe they should see it," Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told the Sun Sentinel. "The public has a right to know what happened and we should be able to learn from that and figure out what we need to change in our institutions to get better as we go forward."

    Another information release came on Wednesday: the 911 calls to the Coral Springs Police Department (the next town over to Parkland). In one of the calls, Peterson tells the dispatcher that shooter Nikolas Cruz was in the parking lot outside the school — in truth, Cruz was still in the building.

    Seventeen people dressed as angels stand Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at the memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for those killed in a shooting on Feb. 14.
    © AP Photo/ Terry Spencer
    Florida School Reopens Two Weeks After Deadly Mass Shooting (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

    As a result, first responders headed to the parking lot first, wasting several minutes of time. "By not telling the [officers that] shots were fired from the building, he made it sound like the shooter was out of the school," former Coral Springs Police Officer Tony Pustizzi told the Sun Sentinel. "Did he not know? He can hear the shots being fired."

    The calls also revealed the disturbing pleas of students fearing for their lives. "Please, please, please, there are people here. They are bleeding. They are all going to die," a teenage girl sobbed in one of the released calls. "There's a lot of people around us that are injured, people that are injured, people that are bleeding. He is upstairs now."

    The 19-year-old Cruz has been charged with 34 counts of murder and attempted murder. He stood in court for the first time on Wednesday and refused to speak — forcing Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

    Police car
    CC0
    Schools on Lockdown, Students Arrested Over Florida Shooting Copycat Threats

    Cruz's state-assigned public defender Melissa McNeil added that Cruz would plead guilty if prosecutors waived the death penalty as a potential punishment. The state refused.

    The same day as Cruz's trial, students around the country organized a 17-minute walkout to protest gun violence in American schools. A larger demonstration, entitled "March for Our Lives," is planned in at least 21 states on March 24.

    Related:

    Trump Visits Florida Hospital That Treated Victims of Parkland School Shooting
    Analyst Skeptical of US Gun Law Reform After Parkland Shooting
    Florida Teacher Booted from School Over Secret White Supremacist Podcast
    Trump Defends His Comments on Giving US School Teachers Guns
    Nikolas Cruz Confesses to Florida School Shooting, Hid Ammunition in Backpack
    Tags:
    school shooting, security camera, footage, Parkland Shooting, Sun Sentinel, Robert Runcie, Tony Pustizzi, Nikolas Cruz, Scott Israel, Scot Peterson, Parkland, Broward County, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok