Pedestrian Bridge Collapse in Florida, Several Injuries Reported

A portion of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (FIU) collapsed Thursday on a number of cars. Several injuries and fatalities have been reported.

The bridge, located at the 109th Ave and 8th Street, was just completed on Saturday.

​According to local reports, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients while one other was transported to a Kendall Regional Hospital as a "trauma alert."

Troopers on the scene have indicated that five to six cars were crushed under the bridge. Officials have since called on medical personnel to the scene.

​FIU released a statement moments after the collapse stating that they were "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding." They did not offer any further details on the matter.

Munilla Construction, the company behind the pedestrian bridge has stated they "will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong."

​Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he is aware of the incident and that he would be in "constant communication with law enforcement."

​White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced during the Thursday press briefing that US President Donald Trump is aware of the collapse and has offered local officials any assistance they might need.

"The president is aware of the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University," Sanders stated. "Our brave first responders are working feverishly to save lives. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and offer whatever support is needed to the local officials and community."

​Officials with FIU hailed the pedestrian bridge as a "first of its kind" as it was built with the help of an "innovative" technique that reduced any potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and even prevented traffic jams within the area, according to CBS Miami. Construction for the $14.2 million bridge began in the spring of 2017.

Drivers have been advised to stay away from the area.​ The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the bridge collapse.