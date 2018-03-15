Register
22:48 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this frame from video, emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed bridge in the Miami area, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

    Pedestrian Bridge Collapse in Florida, Several Injuries Reported

    © AP Photo/ WPLG-TV
    US
    Get short URL
    0 101

    A portion of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (FIU) collapsed Thursday on a number of cars. Several injuries and fatalities have been reported.

    The bridge, located at the 109th Ave and 8th Street, was just completed on Saturday.

    ​According to local reports, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients while one other was transported to a Kendall Regional Hospital as a "trauma alert."

    Troopers on the scene have indicated that five to six cars were crushed under the bridge. Officials have since called on medical personnel to the scene.

    ​FIU released a statement moments after the collapse stating that they were "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding." They did not offer any further details on the matter.

    Munilla Construction, the company behind the pedestrian bridge has stated they "will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong."

    ​Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he is aware of the incident and that he would be in "constant communication with law enforcement."

    ​White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced during the Thursday press briefing that US President Donald Trump is aware of the collapse and has offered local officials any assistance they might need. 

    "The president is aware of the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University," Sanders stated. "Our brave first responders are working feverishly to save lives. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and offer whatever support is needed to the local officials and community."

    ​Officials with FIU hailed the pedestrian bridge as a "first of its kind" as it was built with the help of an "innovative" technique that reduced any potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and even prevented traffic jams within the area, according to CBS Miami. Construction for the $14.2 million bridge began in the spring of 2017.

    Drivers have been advised to stay away from the area.​ The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the bridge collapse.

    Related:

    Footage Released of Florida Deputy Not Entering School During Shooting (VIDEO)
    Fighter Jet Crashes Off Key West, Florida - US Navy (PHOTOS)
    Prosecutor to Seek Death Penalty for Accused Florida School Shooter
    About Time: US State of Florida Makes Under-17 Marriages Illegal
    Tags:
    Florida International University, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok