US Releases Alert With Tech Details on Alleged Russian Cyberattacks

The release was made the same day Washington introduced new "cyber-related" sanctions against Moscow.

The US Homeland Security department released a technical document, claiming that Moscow had been conducting the attacks on the country'sritical infrastructure industries, including energy, since at least March, 20016.

"This alert provides information on Russian government actions targeting US government entities as well as organizations in the energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation and critical manufacturing sectors," the report said.

The release followed the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions, announced earlier in the day and called by the US Treasury Department "cyber-related", taken in response to cyber attacks, including the Notpetya virus.

The punitive measures twice hit Russia's Federal Security Service and Main Intelligence Directorate, which previously had been put on another sanctions list within Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

The new sanctions are introduced under Section 224 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), signed into law by US President Donald Trump in August after Congress passed the measure in response to allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

Moscow has also faced allegations of attempts to influence US public life, in particular, to meddle in the country's 2016 presidential election campaign.

Russian officials have repeatedly refuted these accusations, calling them groundless, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressing that no evidence was produced to substantiate the claims.

