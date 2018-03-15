Register
15 March 2018
    The US Treasury Department

    US Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Entities - Treasury

    US
    The United States has imposed new anti-Russia sanctions in response to cyber attacks, including the Notpetya virus, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

    The new sanctions are directed against Russia's Federal Security Service and Main Intelligence Directorate, which have already been under sanctions, but the has been put on another sanctions list within Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

    "Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is amending Cyber General License No. 1, 'Authorizing Certain Transactions with the Federal Security Service" (GL 1), and reissuing it as Cyber General License No. 1A (GL 1A) in connection with the designation of the Federal Security Service (a.k.a. Federalnaya Sluzhba Bezopasnosti) (a.k.a. FSB) under Section 224 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)," the statement said.

    The sanctions also target Sergei Afamasyev, Grigoriy Viktorovich Molchanov, Vladimir Stepanovic Alexseyev, Sergey Gizunov, Igor Valentinovich and Igor Kostyukov, who the Treasury said are linked to Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate.

    "Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), a Russian military intelligence organization, knowingly engages in significant activities that undermine cybersecurity on behalf of the Russian government," the statement said. "Igor Korobov (Korobov) acts for or on behalf of the GRU. As of January 2018, Korobov was the chief of the GRU."

    Furthermore, the US imposed new sanctions on Russia's Internet Research Agency and its founder Viktorovich Yevgeniy Prigozhin, along with the Concord Company controlled by Prigozhin.

    "The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC," the statement said, adding that the company's founder Prigozhin and Concord Management and Consultingas well as Concord Catering had also been added to the Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals list.

    US President Donald Trump signed CAATSA into law in August after Congress passed the measure in response to allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

    In January, the Trump administration started imposing new sanctions under CAATSA regarding significant transactions with Russian defense and intelligence sectors.

    Russia has also faced allegations of attempts to influence US public life, in particular, to meddle in the country's 2016 presidential election campaign. 

    Russian officials have repeatedly emphasized that these accusations were groundless, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressing that no evidence was produced to substantiate the claims.

    US Department of the Treasury, GRU, FSB, Russia, United States
