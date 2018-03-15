Paul Manafort Asks US Court to Dismiss Money Laundering Charges Against Him

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss charges brought against him by a special counsel probing Russiagate.

In the 46-page filing, Manafort’s defenders argued that the federal court in Washington, DC should dismiss Ukraine lobbying and money laundering indictments as unrelated to Robert Mueller’s probe into suspected collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"The Superseding Indictment’s allegations have nothing to do with the alleged coordination between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government… The Superseding Indictment focuses on alleged financial, tax, and disclosure crimes supposedly committed during the course of the work in Ukraine," the court document argued. "The Superseding Indictment should be dismissed."

© AP Photo/ CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Presiding Judge: Paul Manafort Faces ‘Very Real Possibility’ of Life in Prison

The trial in the Washington court is scheduled for September 17. Manafort pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and money laundering in connection with that case.

He also pleaded not guilty to charges of tax evasion and bank fraud during his appearance before the federal court in Alexandria, which ordered him confined to home arrest pending the trial on July 10.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of tampering in the 2016 US presidential voting, while Trump has rejected claims that his campaign team colluded with the Kremlin in an effort to tilt the outcome of the polls in his favor.