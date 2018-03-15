US House of Representatives Passes Bill to Prevent Mass Shootings

Members of the House voted 407-10 in support of the STOP School Violence Act, which authorizes $500 million in federal grants over the next 10 years to improve coordination between schools and law enforcement agencies.
House Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed the passage of the legislation, which he said "gives law enforcement, school officials, and students the training, technology, and resources they need to identify and prevent threats."
The shooting has ignited a national debate over gun control that has put pressure on Republican lawmakers to consider a number of measures that they have blocked in the past, including reforms of the national background check system for gun buyers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)