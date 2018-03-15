Register
02:39 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018

    US Agrees Russia Responsible for Nerve Agent Attack in UK - White House

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    US
    Get short URL
    9127

    The White House released a statement Wednesday asserting that it shares the UK's assessment "that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack on a British citizen and his daughter."

    "This latest action by Russia fits into a pattern of behavior in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes," the statement reads. "The United States is working together with our allies and partners to ensure that this kind of abhorrent attack does not happen again."

    ​The White House statement comes hours after Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya deemed the UK's allegations that Russia was responsible "completely unacceptable" before demanding to see evidence backing up their claims

    "The Russian Federation thinks it is completely unacceptable to launch unjustified accusations as contained in the letter from [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May dated 13 March to the secretary-general of the United Nations," Nebenzya said during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. "We demand that material proof be provided of the allegedly found Russian trace in this high-resonance event. Without this, stating that there is incontrovertible truth is not something that we can take into account."

    World's cities. London
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Skripal Poisoning: 'UK Could End Up Looking Very Foolish' – Former Guernsey MP

    "We have nothing to fear, nothing to hide," Nebenzya later told officials. 

    On March 4, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal, a former double agent spying for the UK in the Russian military, was poisoned in Salisbury, England, along with his daughter, Yulia. A total of 21 people were taken to a nearby hospital following the incident, which the UK has said was a targeted poisoning with the Russian-made nerve agent Novichok. In response to the attack, May ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled from the county on Wednesday, just two days after formally accusing Russia of having poisoned Skripal.

    Skripal had been living in the UK since a 2010 US spy trade with Russia released him from imprisonment there. 

    Related:

    Russian Envoy Demands UK to Provide Samples of Substance Used Against Skripal
    Skripal Case Staged to Keep UK Within EU Over "Russian Threat" – UKIP Member
    UK a Priori Blaming Russia in Skripal Case is Business as Usual - Analyst
    PM May 'Have Gone Too Far' Blaming Russia for Skripal Poisoning – Ex-French PM
    UK PM Planning 'Economic War' Against Russia Over Skripal Poisoning - Reports
    Tags:
    nerve agent, White House, Sergei Skripal, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok