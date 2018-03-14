Person With Gun at Northwestern University in Illinois, Reports of Shots Fired

Police in Illinois descended onto Northwestern University Wednesday following reports of a person with a gun on campus. Authorities on the scene later indicated that there was "no evidence" supporting the claims.

According to the emergency alert from the university, the incident took place at the school's Engelhart Hall, which is at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Emerson Street. The incident was described as an "emergency situation."

​The Evanston Police Department later stated that there was "no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found," but that they, along with Northwestern University police officials, would continue to "search and secure the area."

​Northwestern urged students on campus to "remain behind locked doors" but not long after the first emergency alert was issued told community members not in area that they "no longer need to stay behind locked doors."

Speaking with reporters, Evanston Police Department Commander Ryan Glew indicated that the alert was investigated after someone had called officials around 2:17 p.m. local time and reported that he had shot his girlfriend near the graduate hall. However, there was no indication that such an incident actually took place at the location given to police.

Engelhart Hall is a graduate student complex that houses both graduate students and their partners and families, according to the Daily Northwestern.