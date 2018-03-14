White House Prepares Tough Import Restrictions Against China - Reports

According to the Politico media outlet, the tariffs package was presented by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as a response to alleged intellectual property theft by China. After the meeting, Trump reportedly demanded his aide to target bigger numbers and instructed the presidential administration to get prepared for the official announcement in the coming weeks.
The new trade package may affect imports of more than 100 various Chinese products, although some details, as well as the timing of the announcement of new tariffs could be changed, the media outlet added.
In August, the US president signed a memorandum ordering Lighthizer to investigate China’s trade policies, including the alleged $600 million theft of US intellectual property rights annually, under Section 301 of the 1974 US Trade Act, which allows Washington to take unilateral action against foreign governments that violate international trade agreements or damage US trade interests. China denies the claims.
All comments
Show new comments (0)