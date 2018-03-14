Register
14 March 2018
    In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington

    US Democrats Vow to Release Own Russiagate Report

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh, File
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Intelligence Democrats will release a 22-page report outlining the evidence of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential elections and Moscow's collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign, Ranking Member Adam Schiff said in a press conference.

    "We will be putting together a report that we will set out for the country, what evidence we've seen today: what evidence we have seen in terms of Russian hacking and dumping operation… and yes the issue of collusion with the Trump campaign," Schiff told reporters on Tuesday.

    Schiff added he has full confidence the collusion between the Trump team and Russia has taken place.

    Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released an initial report on Monday saying that its yearlong investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election turned up no evidence of "collusion, coordination, or conspiracy" between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

    Embassy of Russia in Washington DC. Russia
    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Asiir
    Russian Embassy in US Agrees With Comparison of Russiagate to Spy Fiction
    Schiff called the report "a terrible disservice to the country" and accused Republicans of not following through on their promises to follow the facts wherever they lead.

    The lawmaker added House Intelligence Democrats will continue pursuing proof of collusion between the Trump team and the Kremlin. He expressed hope that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is working under no restrictions and the truth will come out sooner rather than late.

    The House Intelligence Committee is conducting one of several congressional investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, in addition to the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in the US democratic process and trying to swing elections in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump.

    Ok