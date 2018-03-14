Register
05:12 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Paul Manafort, former advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, as he checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. (File)

    Presiding Judge: Paul Manafort Faces ‘Very Real Possibility’ of Life in Prison

    © AP Photo/ CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman currently facing charges of financial fraud, may spend the rest of his life in prison, according to a Tuesday court filing from the federal judge overseeing his case.

    TS Ellis III, the federal judge presiding over Manafort's trial in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled that Manafort "is a person of great wealth who has the financial means and international connections to flee and remain at large as well as every incentive to do so."

    Paul Manafort, senior advisor to Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, exits following a meeting of Donald Trump's national finance team at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid
    ‘Traitor!’: WATCH Protester Hurling Russian Flag at Manafort

    As such, Ellis wrote, Manafort would remain under house arrest in his Alexandria home except for medical appointments, emergencies, court appearances and meetings with his attorneys. Manafort is also required to wear two bracelets at all times that allow his movements to be tracked by GPS.

    "Given the nature of the charges against the defendant and the apparent weight of the evidence against him, defendant faces the very real possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison," Ellis wrote.

    The judge added that Manafort could be granted more freedom if he pledges collateral to ensure his appearance in court. Manafort has not been ordered to surrender any collateral, but does face a $10 million fine if he fails to show up to his July 10 court date.

    Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort is surrounded by reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (File)
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Paul Manafort Pleads Not Guilty in Latest Mueller Probe Charges, Requests Jury Trial

    The former campaign chair is being tried in two different courts: Ellis' district court in Virginia and the court of Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, DC. Manafort filed a motion in the latter court on Monday, offering to put up properties equal in value to $10 million in collateral in exchange for an end to his home arrest.

    Jackson has rejected prior motions from Manafort to this effect in the past. His court date in DC is September 17.

    The charges against Manafort were filed by Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller, who is tasked with investigating alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian actors. All charges levied against Manafort pertain to his work as a lobbyist in Ukraine on behalf of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his Party of Regions. None of them have to do with his work on the Trump campaign.

    Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort is surrounded by reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Cleveland
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Manafort Pleads Not Guilty to Mueller Charges, Trial Set for September 17 - Reports

    Manafort was first indicted in October and again in February. The first set of charges were conspiracy against the US, conspiracy to launder money, failing to register as a foreign agent and making false statements. He faces up to 20 years in prison. The second tranche of charges were preparing and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the tax charges and 30 years for the bank fraud charges.

    Manafort's deputy and business partner Rick Gates was similarly slammed with charges. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the US and making false statements shortly after the second set of charges and they were dropped in exchange for him cooperating with the investigation.

    Related:

    Manafort Pleads Not Guilty to Mueller Charges - Reports
    New Indictment: Manafort Secretly Paid Politicians to Lobby for Ukraine
    Manafort, Gates Charged With Laundering $30 Million in Ukraine Income
    US Judge Denies Paul Manafort's Request to End His House Arrest
    Manafort Associate Pleads Guilty to Lying to Special Counsel
    Tags:
    russia gate, special counsel, imprisonment, US Department of Justice, Amy Berman Jackson, TS Ellis, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok