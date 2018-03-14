Register
05:12 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gina Haspel

    ‘Bloody Gina’ Takes the Reins at CIA

    © Photo: YouTube/The OSS Society
    US
    Get short URL
    735

    Gina Haspel, US President Donald Trump’s nominee to become the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency, has been described as “Bloody Gina” by former CIA colleagues for her reputation as the first person chosen to run a black site where the agency could torture alleged al-Qaeda militants.

    While many news outlets have called Haspel a "seasoned intelligence professional" with 30 years of experience at the CIA across the world, "many of the rest of us called her 'Bloody Gina,' and we kept our distance," John Kiriakou wrote in a February 2017 report for Reader Supported News.

    An Indonesian Muslim youth watches a television coverage of the US elections in front of a portrait of Osama bin Laden at a Islam youth movement headquarters in Jakarta, 03 November 2004
    © AFP 2018/ DEWIRA
    How the NSA and CIA Use Porn for Black Ops

    Before becoming a co-host of Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear program, Kiriakou spent 15 years in the CIA and was chief of counterterrorism operations in Pakistan after the 9/11 terror attacks.

    According to Kiriakou, Haspel was the "handpicked warden of the first secret prison the CIA created to handle al-Qaeda detainees," who oversaw experimentation with so-called enhanced interrogation techniques and "videotaped the torture of Abu Zubaydah" in 2002 before destroying the tapes against the specific request of White House counsel in 2005.

    In other words, Haspel obstructed justice and destroyed evidence, which are felonies. "This is a woman who has shown she is willing to break the law," said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. "That is the most disturbing thing about the nomination."

    Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Sputnik, RT - Grave Concern of Infamous Liar James Clapper

    Senate Democrat Ron Wyden of Oregon, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, announced opposition to Haspel's nomination, as her past renders her "unsuitable" to run the agency. "Ms. Haspel's background makes her unsuitable to serve as CIA director," Wyden said Tuesday. "If Ms. Haspel seeks to serve at the highest levels of US intelligence, the government can no longer cover up disturbing facts from her past."

    At the black site she ran in Thailand, Haspel personally oversaw Zubaydah's treatment, which included 83 waterboarding sessions. It turned out Zubaydah was not even a member of al-Qaeda, as the CIA had believed, and despite no useful information resulting from the "enhanced interrogation techniques," Haspel continued the practice anyway, according to the 2014 Senate report on the CIA's use of torture.

    ​"It's grotesque that she's being elevated to lead the CIA," Jeremy Varon, a professor at the New School in New York, told Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear Tuesday. Haspel should "be in jail for having violated domestic and international laws prohibiting torture," Varon noted.

    The European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), an NGO based in Berlin, called for German prosecutors to issue an arrest warrant for Haspel in June 2017 for her involvement with the Thailand black site. "We think she should stand trial to defend herself against the allegations that she was involved in torture and she shouldn't be appointed to any position," the head of the ECCHR's crime division told Al-Jazeera Tuesday.

    Related:

    Under Siege: CIA Chief Says Cooperation With Russia Is Critical for US Security
    How the NSA and CIA Use Porn for Black Ops
    Five Things to Keep Updated on Ms. Haspel, New Head of US' CIA
    Syrian Rebels Plead With the US to Supply More Weapons Via CIA
    Ex-CIA Officer: US Defense Strategy Targets Russia, China Despite No Threat
    Tags:
    CIA torture, torture report, CIA, Gina Haspel, Kiriakou, United States, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok