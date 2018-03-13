Trump Says ‘Happy’ With House Panel Decision There Was No Collusion With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was happy with the finding of the House Intelligence Committee that there is no evidence of collusion between Russia and his presidential campaign upon the conclusion of their probe.

"We are very happy with the decision by the House Intelligence Committee there was absolutely no collusion with respect to Russia," Trump said. "It was a very powerful decision that left no doubts."

Earlier in the day, the president posted an emotional Tweet in all capital letters after the Republican Party announced they had found no evidence of his alleged collusion with Russia during his election campaign.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview on Tuesday that he was not surprised that the House Intelligence Committee had ended its investigation after uncovering no evidence of wrongdoing.

On Monday, Texas Republican Michael Conaway, chair of the US House Intelligence Committee, announced that Republicans have reached a consensus that there was no collusion between Trump and Russian nationals or the Russian government. The investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, appointed by the US Department of Justice to look into the same alleged collusion, remains ongoing.

The intelligence committees both in US Senate and the US House of Representatives were looking into an alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow, which appears to be corroborated by the unverified dossier. The Special Counsel under the direction of former FBI Director Robert Mueller is leading a similar investigation. Donald Trump and his key assistants repeatedly rejected allegations of any unlawful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign.